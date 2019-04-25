Snapchat will let you play as your Bitmoji in games

"Our vision is for gamers to open up their favorite game, regardless of what device it's on, and easily "scan and play" to bring their Bitmoji directly into the game. At the option to choose an avatar or character, gamers will be shown a Snapcode on screen, prompting them to scan the code via Snapchat to link the account and play as your own Bitmoji," wrote a Snapchat spokesman.

There's no word on which developers or games will choose to integrate Snapchat's Bitmoji avatars. There's currently support for Unity, Unreal and British VR gaming startup PlayCanvas already inside Snapchat. The Bitmoji for Games website tells players to stay tuned for more updates.

Opening up its features to video game developers is part of Snapchat's most recent attempt at integrating the gaming community. The app has struggled to increase user growth, and its venture into gaming could help it gain momentum. Earlier this month, Snapchat unveiled six new titles on its all-new gaming platform, including Bitmoji Party, which also integrates your Bitmoji avatar.