Wirecutter's best deals: The Sonos One (Gen 1) drops to $150

Street price: $170; deal price: $150 w/ myBB membership (free)

The Sonos One is presently down to $150 for myBest Buy members (free to join, price reflects when logged in). Historically $180-$200, the street price has fallen to $170 in recent weeks (decline in street price started with the release of the Gen 2). This speaker, the most compact in the Sonos lineup, is available in black or white and is a great way to start a multiroom system or add to an existing Sonos setup. This model also supports voice-control if that feature appeals to you.

The Sonos One is the top pick in our guide to the best multiroom wireless speaker system. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "The Sonos system is the best multiroom wireless speaker system because it supports the most services, and has a wide selection of great-sounding speakers, great search features, and a well-organized app that runs on almost all major platforms. Sonos keeps its platform up to date by adding more services all the time, introducing new features like Trueplay room-correction technology, and updating its models. The Sonos user experience is the best of any of the multiroom wireless speaker systems currently available."

Street price: $48; deal price: $40

The budget pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets, the Corsair HS50 (PS4 Blue or Carbon Black) is back down to $40 from a street price around $48. This isn't the lowest price we've seen, but it's a solid discount if you don't want to spend more than $100 on a gaming headset. If you're willing to make some sacrifices for a sub-$50 price, this is a good time to buy.

The Corsair HS50 is the budget pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets. Wirecutter Staff Writer Thorin Klosowski wrote, "The Corsair HS50 is the best sounding, best built headset you can get for less than $50. It's not as adjustable and comfortable as our main pick, the construction doesn't feel as solid, and the sound isn't as detailed as the Cloud Alpha, but at half the price, we wouldn't expect it to be. Most of our testers found the HS50 comfortable for short periods but complained about warm ears after around an hour."

Street price: $80; deal price: $50

At $50, this is an impressive discount for the Chamberlain MyQ as compared to historical and competitor pricing. Usually $80, we posted this already affordable option when we saw it at $60 in November, but this is a new low. If you're looking to be able to control your garage-door with your smartphone, this is a great option at this price. This opener now also works with Amazon Key, allowing packages to be dropped in your garage if desired.

The Chamberlain MyQ is the top pick in our guide to the best smart garage-door controller. Jennifer Pattison Tuohy wrote, "The Chamberlain MyQ Garage (MYQ-G0301) is the leading smart garage-door controller available, largely due to the huge popularity of Chamberlain garage-door openers (and those sold by its professional install brand, LiftMaster). The MyQ was the first smart garage-door controller to be manufactured, and it's one of the simplest smart-home devices to install and set up. If you are looking for a way to control your garage door remotely and check on its status, and would like integration with major smart-home systems such as HomeKit, Wink, IFTTT, and Google, the MyQ Garage is the best option."

Street price: $20; deal price: $14

If you need a headlamp for upcoming camping or hiking trips, we have a rare deal for you. The Vitchelo V800 is the budget pick, that's now even more affordable, from our guide to the best headlamp. All five colors of this headlamp are down to $14 from a street price of $20. It's got a bright, long-lasting light with separate buttons for the red and white LED settings that helped to make it or budget pick.

The Vitchelo V800 is the budget pick in our guide to the best headlamp. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Eve O'Neill wrote, "We can't overstate just how wonderful it is to have separate buttons for the red and white LED settings on a headlamp, and that's why, of all the very good budget options out there, we prefer the Vitchelo V800. And we gave it our stamp of approval for all the other usual reasons, too: Its bright, long-lasting light is superior to that of similar options in our test group, and it comes with a nice dose of weatherproofing as well as a warranty."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.