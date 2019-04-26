'FIFA 19' eChampions League group stages are underway

These decisive stages will include a few very high-profile players who are likely to make it to the final, including F2Tekkz, Maestro, MsDossary and Nicolas99FC.

The eChampions League doesn't have as high stakes as some tourneys, with a grand prize of $100,000 awaiting the best virtual footballer. However, it's really a litmus test for the demand for officially sanctioned esports tourneys like this. If the league proves a hit, you might see it grow in scope going forward.