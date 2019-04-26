There's a Thanos-themed Easter egg hiding in Google Search

Got a few seconds to spare? Open the Google homepage and search for "Thanos." Then, click the Infinity Gauntlet that appears in the supervillain's Knowledge Graph card. As 9to5Google and others have spotted, the armored glove will snap for a hot-second and then, inevitably, eradicate half the search results. It's a neat little Easter egg that's been added, no doubt, to mark the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame. And if you grow tired of staring at a half-empty page, you can click the gauntlet once more to trigger the Time Stone and put everything back to normal. Thanos must be serious about "perfectly balanced" search algorithms.