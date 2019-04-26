Tobii uses eye tracking to keep people from peeking at your screen

Some additions are focused solely on making your life easier. The eye tracking can send your mouse cursor or whole windows to different monitors. It'll also provide data on your screen time, your distance from the screen and the last time you took a break. You'll know when it's time to give your eyes some rest.

While the software isn't device-specific, there is a showcase machine -- Lenovo's Yoga A940 all-in-one includes Tobii Aware in the box. Whatever machine you use it with, Tobii is clearly hoping for a world where attention and presence detection are par for the course, rather than the nice-to-have perks they are today.