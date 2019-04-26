Watch 'Sea of Thieves' on Mixer to get free DLC

Would the promise of free (virtual) stuff tempt you ditch Twitch and opt for Microsoft's alternative game live streaming service? That's what Mixer is banking on, and is launching Mixer Loot, a way for players to "earn in-game content" if you've watched a "cool moment." The first Mixer Loot festival will run from April 30th to May 5th, and involve people watching 30 arena battles in Sea of Thieves. Do so on compatible channels, and you'll get the Obsidian Six item pack, which includes the Eye of Reach and a Spyglass.
In order to be eligible, you'll need to watch channels that include a Loot icon, letting you know that you're racking up views. You'll also be able to track your progress inside Mixer's settings pane, just hit the "My Loot" button to find out how many more matches you've gotta sit through. To power this, Mixer is using the same AI highlight detection technology it uses to power its HypeZone system. The only question is if Microsoft will be able to tempt people away from Twitch in large enough numbers for little morsels of DLC.