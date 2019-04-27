Colorado hopes to fine gas car drivers who park at EV stations

It's already hard enough to find an electric car charging station, but it's worse when you have to deal with passive-aggressive types (or just inconsiderate folk) who park their gas-based cars in those stations. Colorado, at least, wants to do something about it. The state's House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would fine drivers $150, plus a $32 surcharge, for parking a combustion engine car in a space reserved for EVs and plug-in hybrids. It would deliver a similar punishment for EV drivers who leave their car unplugged at parking lot chargers for more than 30 minutes, with exceptions for lodging, airports and overnight.
The measure has been introduced to the state Senate.
If the bill passes the Senate and is signed into law, it could discourage "ICEing" campaigns where nogoodniks intentionally park gas cars (usually trucks and SUVs) at chargers to make life miserable for EV drivers. In the long run, it could also minimize crowding at stations as EVs become more popular, encouraging drivers to leave as soon as they've topped up rather than hogging a spot during a shopping trip.