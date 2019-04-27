FCC clears SpaceX to fly internet satellites in lower orbit

Companies like OneWeb and Kepler Communications had objected to SpaceX's request over concerns that Starlink would interfere with their own satellites, but the FCC didn't believe the satellites would create "significant" interference. Regulators also didn't find a significant risk of collisions in the new orbit, noting that each of the satellites would have thrusters to make evasive maneuvers.

For SpaceX, the approval might come in the nick of time. In addition to competitors like OneWeb, the company is facing impending rivalries like Amazon's 3,236 planned internet satellites. If SpaceX is going to meet the terms of the FCC's approval and launch more than half of its planned 11,000-plus Starlink satellites within six years, it will likely want to start as soon as possible.