Image credit: Tribeca Film Festival
Stream select Tribeca Film Festival talks live on Facebook

Watch conversations with Queen Latifah, Michael J. Fox and Ali Wong.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
3h ago in AV
Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is underway, and it's live-streaming a handful of its talks. Through the festival's Facebook page, you can watch conversations with celebs like Queen Latifah, Michael J. Fox, Denis Leary, Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish. You can also catch cast members from In Living Color, who will reunite to reflect on the show, and Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who's now 90 years old and will talk about her journey from Holocaust survivor to household name as a sex therapist.

The festival runs through May 5th, and you can find the full schedule of the live-streamed talks here. To watch, head over to the Tribeca Film Festival Facebook page.

