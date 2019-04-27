Stream select Tribeca Film Festival talks live on Facebook

The Tribeca Film Festival is underway, and it's live-streaming a handful of its talks. Through the festival's Facebook page, you can watch conversations with celebs like Queen Latifah, Michael J. Fox, Denis Leary, Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish. You can also catch cast members from In Living Color, who will reunite to reflect on the show, and Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who's now 90 years old and will talk about her journey from Holocaust survivor to household name as a sex therapist.