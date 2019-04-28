Action Launcher revamp comes with ad-supported searches

Developer Chris Lacy didn't mince words when explaining why he's using this model: revenue is down. While the situation isn't dire, this could provide a "supplementary" source of income that doesn't depend on sneaky behavior or asking fans to pay for Supporter Packs. Software like Action Launcher needs a steady stream of money to "survive, improve and flourish," Lacy said.

Whether or not you feel compelled to use Action Search, v40 adds a new look, an option for vertical screen padding and native support for searching through Bing and DuckDuckGo. You might want to upgrade regardless, then -- just be ready for that big shift in Action Launcher's strategy.