Image credit: Christopher Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
AT&T says it's the first US network to reach 2Gbps speeds on 5G

Don't expect to achieve that in real life.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Christopher Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The chest-thumping over 5G continues. AT&T has reported that it achieved the first 2Gbps speeds on a 5G network in the US. It achieved the feat using a Netgear mobile router on the carrier's public-facing network in the Atlanta area. The performance comes less than a month after the provider cracked the gigabit mark in multiple cities.

If you could sustain that performance, you'd download a two-hour "HD" movie in the space of ten seconds, AT&T claimed.

However, the operative term is "if." As we witnessed first-hand with our tests on Verizon's network (disclaimer: that's our parent company), reaching those speeds is currently unlikely with any provider. You need a millimeter wave connection that's rare, especially indoors where the signals fall off quickly. And of course, this is a hotspot device. It's not yet clear how well the tech will fare in phones with built-in 5G. This does show the potential of 5G, but it could be a long while before you can expect this kind of performance outside of ideal conditions.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

