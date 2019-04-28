E*Trade may offer trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum

E*Trade wouldn't comment on the report.

While trading in virtual currencies certainly isn't a novelty, E*Trade's involvement could give it legitimacy among mainstream investors who might not want to venture beyond familiar names or are skittish given the occasional scandal. The influx of more conventional traders might also help stabilize a crypto market that has been prone to volatility over the years. If nothing else, it could make investment easier for newcomers who are curious about digital money but might not be sure where to start.