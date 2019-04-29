Beats' all-wireless Powerbeats Pro earbuds are available May 10th

You don't have to wait too much longer if you're curious about the Powerbeats Pro. Beats' first truly wireless earbuds will be available in stores on May 10th for $250, with pre-orders starting on May 3rd at 10AM Eastern. You'll have to be content with the black model at first, though -- the ivory, moss and navy versions won't arrive until the summer. Whichever style you get, the functionality is the real draw.
In some ways, these are more advanced, workout-ready versions of the second-generation AirPods. You get the same H1 chip with hands-free "Hey Siri" for Apple devices as well as a battery case to top up your earbuds when not in use. However, the form factor is everything. These are sweat- and water-resistant designs built to stay in your ears when you're at the gym, and they promise better audio quality both compared to the AirPods and to earlier Beats models. The larger size also affords more battery life -- you can expect up to nine hours per charge from the buds themselves, and an extra 15 hours from the case. There's no wireless charging case, but these may be a smarter choice than the AirPods if you live in the Apple ecosystem and value your exercise.
