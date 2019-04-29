‘The Twilight Zone’ will get a second season on CBS All Access

The long-awaited reboot was first teased in 2017 and it promised to bring the same kind of social awareness that the original had. "Jordan, Simon, the creative time and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences," said Julia McNamara, CBS All Access executive vice president, in a press release today.

The series' first five episodes are available now, with appearances by stars like Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Adam Scott, Steven Yeun and Candus Churchill. You can catch the remaining five episodes as they drop weekly on Thursdays. We don't know yet when the second season will arrive, but it's likely CBS All Access hopes The Twilight Zone -- along with other favorites like Star Trek -- will give the streaming service the boost it needs to reach 25 million viewers by 2022.