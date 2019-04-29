Uber adds London's public transportation info to its app

At the same time, Uber is planning to bring its electric JUMP bicycles to cities across Europe. As we saw in San Francisco, the bike service can cut into car rides. But Uber doesn't seem concerned that the added transport options will deter ridesharing customers. "This is central to Uber's efforts to reduce private car ownership, clean up London's air and make the city a healthier place to live," the company said in a press release.

In January, Uber brought a similar public transportation feature to its app in Denver. We were told then that the company was partnering with other agencies and making it easier to integrate public transit info. There's a good chance London and Denver are just two of several cities where Uber will attempt to become an all-encompassing transportation app.