VR turns bumper cars into retro-futuristic steampunk tanks

As Variety reports, this is the first world's first foray into VR bumper cars, and it's been available at the Erlebnispark Schloss Thurn theme park in Nuremberg, Germany since mid-April. It's a joint venture between Qualisys, HolodekVR and VR Coaster. If you were hoping to test the game, you may have to head to Germany, as the partners haven't announced when or where it might be seen next.