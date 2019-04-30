Facebook Marketplace lets sellers ship items across the continental US

Sellers will be able to select which shipping carriers they want to offer as options as well as the cost (depending on the weight of the package). Once a buyer places an order, the seller has 24 hours to accept it, and it's only once they've done so that they'll see the shipping details.

Sellers can also showcase their items through live broadcasts, in which shoppers can ask questions. They can also send sellers a message containing a screenshot of a product they're interested in purchasing.

The move seems to shift Marketplace a little away from its local classified focus to compete more directly with the likes of eBay or Amazon Marketplace. Whether buyers will still be willing to trust Facebook with their payment and shipping information given the company's myriad privacy foul-ups remains to be seen.