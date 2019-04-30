Facebook Live and Amazon Prime Video are coming to Portal

Facebook says Story Time is one of the most popular features on Portal video calls. It's bringing a standalone Story Time app to Portal so you can use it when you're not on a call, and it's adding three more children's book series this summer: Llama Llama, Pete the Cat and Otto.

Using the Portal mobile app, you'll be able to add photos directly to Superframe, in addition to identifying your favorite contacts for calls. Facebook Live integration is also coming to Portal, which makes a lot of sense. You might opt to start streaming your cooking exploits or family get-togethers.

More Alexa skills are on the way to Portal too, including flash briefings for news updates along with some smart home options. Later this year, you'll be able to watch shows and movies from Amazon Prime Video through the device.