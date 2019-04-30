Facebook Portal will be available outside the US this fall

Facebook's Portal video chat devices are about to become much easier to find, not to mention more useful. The company has announced that it will make both Portal and Portal+ available outside of the US this fall, starting with Canada and following with a European expansion. On top of this, Facebook is bringing WhatsApp calls to Portal and introducing end-to-end encryption for all calls. Those last two additions could be particularly crucial outside of North America, where WhatsApp is far more popular.
Wherever you live, Portal will also serve as a better photo frame. As of now, you can add your favorite photos from Instagram to Superframe, rather than just Facebook itself. A new mobile app will also let you send photos to Superframe straight from your device's camera roll sometime in the summer. These aren't really selling points for Portal, but they're bound to be pleasing if you're a mobile shutterbug.