Firefox virtual reality web browser comes to SteamVR this summer

You can visit Steam (the link isn't available as we write this) to add Firefox Reality to your Wishlist so that you can get it as soon as it's ready.

This might be a bigger launch than it seems. Web browsing in VR is still in its early days, and still tends to be dictated by which device you're using. You might not have to be quite so picky from now on. This is also good news for gamers who want a major browser without having to switch environments or otherwise disrupt their experience more than necessary.