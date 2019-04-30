Show More Results

Image credit: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Watch Facebook's F8 keynote at 1PM ET

You can even stream it in VR.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
34m ago in Internet
Facebook's annual F8 developer conference keynote is upon us at 1PM Eastern, and that means a lot of news whether or not you're a coder. This year, the company is not only outlining the future of social networking and technologies like VR -- it's likely addressing privacy questions in response to a string of scandals. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to watch such a definitive event. The company is livestreaming F8 through multiple channels, including its main F8 page and its Facebook page for developers. And if you're an Oculus device owner, you can even watch in VR through Venues. These events are seldom short, but they're worthwhile if you want to know where Facebook is headed for years to come.

