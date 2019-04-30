Oculus' next-gen Quest and Rift S headsets go on sale May 21st

Oculus added that several games are now in line for the Quest on launch day, including well-known examples like Angry Birds VR, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes and Thumper. Some of these will support cross-purchasing with the Rift, if you're in the rare position of having both headset types.

Whichever headset you choose, the primary allure is the built-in room-scale tracking -- you don't need external equipment to walk around virtual spaces in an immersive way. Things diverge after that, of course. The Quest is a completely wireless, independent headset for those willing to trade power (it's using a mobile CPU) for a lower overall cost and freedom of movement. The Rift S, meanwhile, is a sort of side-step for PC-based VR fans. It has higher-resolution displays than the original Rift as well as a wider field of view, but it's using LCDs instead of OLED screens and uses a lower 80Hz refresh rate. You're more likely to buy the Rift S as a newcomer to VR than a veteran upgrading from an existing headset.