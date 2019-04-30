Watch the first trailer for the live-action 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie

Oh Sonic, what have they done to you? Today, Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for its live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. And honestly, I don't know what to say. We already knew that Sonic would look, well, nothing like the blue blur that everyone fell in love with during the Genesis era. Heck, I'd argue the scarf-toting version in Sonic Boom looked better than this. Thanks to another leaked image, we also knew how the nefarious Doctor Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, would be portrayed on the big screen. Still, a small part of me wanted to believe that the movie wouldn't be a complete trainwreck. After all, Detective Pikachu looks okay, right?