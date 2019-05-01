Show More Results

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images
Alexa's in-skill purchasing comes to the UK, Germany and Japan

Developers in three more countries can now monetize their Alexa skills.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
39m ago in Home
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

In-game purchases are now par for the course on mobile, so it wasn't going to be long before the same principle was applied to voice assistants. Last year, Amazon opened up in-skill purchasing to all developers in the US after limited availability for select games publishers -- now the capability is rolling out internationally.

In-skill purchasing (ISP) will soon land in the UK, Japan and Germany, giving developers access to a wider customer base and further monetization options. Devs will be able use the Alexa Developer Console to tap into ISP in one of three ways: one-time purchases, subscriptions and consumables, offering everything from game hints and expansion packs to rolling access to premium features.

