Apple Store inside DC's historic Carnegie Library opens May 11th

Initial plans promised Apple's familiar community-oriented store concept, but with a tree-lined Genius Grove, central skylight and a little extra history. This isn't the first time Apple has selected a historic location for one of its stores, and it worked with Foster + Partners, the same architecture firm that helped it redesign the Regent Street, London store in 2016.

Apple will share the space -- donated to the city by Andrew Carnegie and dedicated in 1903 -- with the Historical Society of Washington, DC and the Kiplinger Research Library. And as 9to5Mac points out, it may partner with those organizations to model a new style of community engagement. "Inspired by the rich history of Carnegie Library, we are reimagining Apple Carnegie Library as a brand-new space to learn," Apple wrote on its website. It's safe to bet the company also hopes this will become one of its more iconic locations.