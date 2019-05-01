Show More Results

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham/Engadget
Chrome OS unifies Google Assistant and device searches

You can also expect better hardware support.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

You don't have to be quite so picky when you start a search on your Chromebook. Google has released Chrome OS 74, whose cornerstone is a reworked search experience that unifies Google Assistant, on-device and web search. Tap the search box and you just have to enter whatever you're looking for, whether it's an app or tomorrow's forecast. Suffice it to say this could be less confusing if you're a newcomer, or just don't want to switch search methods.

There's more even if you don't particularly care for the streamlined search. Linux apps finally output audio, and the Android Camera app now supports USB devices. You can also annotate documents if you're using the Chrome PDF viewer. All told, Chrome OS plays much more nicely with the other parts of Google's ecosystem.

