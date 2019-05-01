FanDuel applies a $3 inactivity fee to your old daily fantasy account

A section about the inactivity fee is a part of its latest TOU, which is dated August 23rd, 2018. It also mentions that after 36 - 60 months, depending on state law, an abandoned account will have its funds transferred to the appropriate state agency as unclaimed funds. Interestingly, its competitor DraftKings used to have a section in its terms saying the company would not assess fees to "dormant" accounts, but that item does not appear in the last version of the document.

Since I haven't logged into the site to agree to any updated TOU in several years, it seems weird to me that I could be facing any kind of new fee. In a statement that you can read in full below, the company said it would reimburse all fees collected if any user reactivates their account by December 31st, and said that inactive account fees are common among businesses that maintain online balances in the US and Europe.

That may be the case, but it doesn't necessarily make me feel any better about the way this scales across users who signed up during the daily fantasy boom. If they're not carefully checking their email, whatever funds were left over in their accounts could start drying up based on terms that weren't in effect the last time they signed in. In my case, that amounts to $20.20 on FanDuel, and $24 on DraftKings -- money I'd rather have in my own bank account rather than theirs.