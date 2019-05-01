'Ghost Recon Wildlands' adds free story missions starring Jon Bernthal

Operation Oracle starts out as a rescue mission for an engineer held hostage by Unidad, an antagonist special operations unit in Bolivia's military. The engineer is said to have knowledge of US industrial secrets that you'll have to help protect. Along the way, you'll meet Bernthal's character, Cole D. Walker, who is a Ghost Team Leader. Finish the missions and you'll unlock two rewards: a CQC finisher and Walker's Ghost tattoo.

Ubisoft is encouraging players to explore thoroughly, as "what you will discover here might very well set the scene for the future." That could well be setting the stage for a Ghost Recon Wildlands sequel, or even more DLC.

During the free weekend, you'll have full access to the base game and your progress will carry over if you buy it -- it'll be on sale through May 13th. However, you'll still need Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus to hop into multiplayer on Xbox One or PS4.