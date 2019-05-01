IBM hopes AI can speed up glaucoma treatment

While this is just laying the "groundwork" for technology that could manage glaucoma, IBM suggests that AI could play a role going forward. Machine learning has demonstrated that it's possible to predict the results of future vision tests, giving you an idea of how the glaucoma will evolve over time. Doctors could adjust treatments based on what's likely to come instead of making educated guesses. While it's no cure, it could ensure that patients spend less time wondering about their conditions and more time getting help.