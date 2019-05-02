'Bloodstained' revives the spirit of 'Castlevania' on June 18th

Whichever version you play, you should be in for a familiar experience. The title is the brainchild of longtime Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi, and really represents a modernization of his vision that tasks you with exploring an extra-large castle (the largest in one of Igarashi's games) as you defeat the summoner Gemel and his demons. It also touts music from Symphony of the Night's Michiru Yamane and Resident Evil's Ippo Yamada. Bloodstained is the definition of a nostalgia trip, but that might not be such a bad thing if you've been waiting years for another game in this gothic style.