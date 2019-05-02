'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' is now beta testing in Australia and NZ

In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players become new recruits to the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, which has to capture and subdue rogue magical creatures and objects that escaped the wizarding world after an event known as the "Calamity." Like Pokémon Go, it's a location-based AR game, so they have to walk around to find encounters.

Enter AR encounters with the Foundables, and dispel the "Confoundable" magic protecting them by tracing glyphs on your device. pic.twitter.com/cJg0dj9Hmh — Pottermore (@pottermore) March 11, 2019

While it's only out in two countries at the moment, wannabe-wizards can sign up for future updates on the Wizards Unite website. They can also pre-register on Google Play if they're using Android devices and want to double down and make sure they don't miss any announcements.