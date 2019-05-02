'Sonic the Hedgehog' director: Changes are 'going to happen'

That the internet had an uneasy reaction to our first look at the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live action movie isn't surprising, but the absolute horror induced by some elements of the furry hero's design have not gone unnoticed. This afternoon director Jeff Fowler tweeted "The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen."

He didn't say what changes were in store, but Sonic's detailed teeth, under-stylized body type and widely spaced eyes seem like potential places to start. Take a look at the trailer again and let us know what, if anything, would make it better in your opinion.