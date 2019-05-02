Tinder wants to help you find a Bonnaroo boo

In a finding that will surprise no one, Tinder says that activity on the app typically skyrockets during musical festivals. During the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival last year, usage of Tinder increased by 300 times in Manchester, TN (the region where the festival is held) compared to the previous month. We've seen this trend before -- Tinder usage spiked during large-scale sporting events like the Olympics and the World Cup, as well as spring break. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that large gatherings of young people, mostly from out-of-town, create an ideal environment for hookups.

"It's no secret that Tinder is a must-have app for singles attending music festivals around the world. We consistently see a spike in Tinder use as tens of thousands of music fans come together, so we wanted to create a new experience that makes it easier to connect with other concert-goers before even setting foot on festival grounds," said Jenny Campbell, CMO of Tinder in a statement.

Tinder will roll out its Festival Mode three weeks before an individual festival begins. The festivals that are participating this year include: Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas and Orlando, Governors Ball, Parklife, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Lovebox, Faster Horses and HARD Summer. AEG's festivals in the US and UK, including Hangout Fest, All Points East, Firefly and British Summer Time, are participating as well. Depending on the event, users of Festival Mode can also access free events, VIP upgrades and other promotions.