Wirecutter's best deals: Save $40 on an Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)

Street price: $100; deal price: $80

Down to $80 from a typical price of around $100, this is a nice discount for this recommended USB microphone in two finishes. Historically, we've only seen this mic at $80 only around the holidays, so this is a little unexpected and a good time to pick one up. The Black/Red and Grey/Black finishes are both available at the discounted price. This is a smaller, more portable microphone versus our top pick that still sounds great, so if desk space is a concern for you this is a good option.

The Shure MV5 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best USB microphone. Kevin Purdy and Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "If desk or storage space is at a premium, if you often move your mic between spaces, or if you want to save a few dollars and start small, the Shure MV5 scored well with our panelists in voice recording quality—some even ranked it better overall than the Yeti. The tradeoff is that the MV5 is not as sturdy, stable, or as tall as the Yeti, making you work to set it up at the proper height for recording. And it lacks for the Yeti's multiple pickup patterns. But the MV5 has just enough recording features—a direct-monitoring headphone jack and impressive automatic gain control, and really helpful travel tools, including micro-USB and MFi-certified Lightning connections—to make it a solid pick for people who value a smaller size and portability over future-friendly capabilities."

Street price: $29; deal price: $23 with code 20NOW

Deals on this diminutive charger are relatively rare, so this is a solid opportunity to save as the code drops the price from $29 to $23—shipping is free. If you need the smallest possible battery pack, this is a convenient and reliable option that we've recommended for years. We probably won't be seeing lower prices for some time. Use code 20NOW at checkout to get the 20% discount.

The TravelCard Charger is the pocket-sized pick in our guide to the best USB battery packs and power banks. Wirecutter Editor Mark Smirniotis wrote, "If you need the absolute smallest battery to keep your phone going through the end of the day when you can't get to an outlet, the TravelCard Charger is the most convenient and reliable option. A little longer and wider than a credit card, and roughly three times as thick, the TravelCard stands out from other small batteries because it has two integrated cables: one with a standard USB-A plug to recharge the battery itself, and one with either a Micro-USB or Lightning-connector plug (depending on which TravelCard version you buy) to charge your device. Because you don't need to carry any cables, there's nothing extra to forget, and the TravelCard is always ready to go."

Street price: $390; deal price: $350

Down to $350 from a typical street price closer to $390, this is the first notable discount we've seen for the Apple Watch Series 4. This deal is for the 40mm model in Space Gray with Black Sport Loop and Silver with Seashell Sport Loop. Seeking the 44mm? The Black Sport Loop version is discounted to $380, as is the Black Sport Band version.

The Series 4 is the top pick in our guide to the Apple Watch. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "...this year, we think the Apple Watch Series 4 is the best option for most iPhone owners, especially if you're upgrading from an older model. It's the first redesign since the device launched, and its bigger screen is a major improvement that you'll notice no matter what you use your watch for—it's a big enough difference that it's worth paying the premium. A faster processor, more-reliable Siri, a new Digital Crown, and better heart-rate and health-tracking features only sweeten the deal. Of all the smartwatches we've tested—for both iPhone and Android—the Apple Watch Series 4 offers the best overall package."

Street price: $30; deal price: $25

The Black Diamond Spot can shine at up to 300 lumens, enough to light up a trail while you're walking. We don't often see these headlamps go below $30, which makes this drop in the black finish to $25 a great opportunity to save for those looking to venture out into the wilderness or just have a headlamp handy for power outages and housework.

The Black Diamond Spot is the top pick in our guide to the best headlamp. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Eve O'Neill wrote, "The Black Diamond Spot shone bright enough, far enough, and long enough in our tests for us to choose it as our favorite from a testing pool of two dozen options. It can shine at up to 300 lumens, plenty to light up a trail while you're walking, and it also has a floodlight setting for looking at maps, cookstoves, and other objects up close. It lasts longer on three AAA batteries than anything comparable."

