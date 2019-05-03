Firefox may have disabled all add-ons because a certificate expired

Many Firefox users around the world are browsing without their usual set of extensions after they suddenly stopped working earlier this evening. The event occurred as the clock rolled over on UTC (Coordinated Universal Time, aka GMT or Greenwich Mean Time), and impacted users quickly narrowed it down to "expiration of intermediate signing cert" -- as it's described on Mozilla's bug tracker.

For now, there is at least one workaround, but it only applies if you're using the Firefox Developer or Nightly build. If you look under "about:config" (if you don't know what this is, you probably shouldn't try it) and set the "xpinstall.signatures.required" value to False, then your extensions will start working again.

