Hyundai's Ioniq EV gets a bigger battery and more connectivity

Under the WLTP standard, Hyundai's target range for the EV is 294 kilometers (183 miles). Elektrek suggests the EPA-rated range will be closer to 165 miles on a single charge if the updates apply to the US models -- the news emerged via Hyundai's European wing.

Nevertheless, that's a significant bump from the current EPA range of 124 miles. With a 100 kW fast charging station, Hyundai says the battery can reach 80 percent charge in 54 minutes. The EV's motor is getting a boost too, as it'll have 134 horsepower, up from the current 118 horsepower.

Through the Blue Link app, you'll be able to control the AC and remotely start and stop the EV, and check the battery levels for the plug-in hybrid and electric models. You'll have the option to control and schedule charging through the app too.

All Ioniqs will come with the Hyundai SmartSense drive assistance and safety system. They also include Hyundai's eCall service, which automatically connects to emergency services if the airbags are deployed or you press a call button on the rear-view mirror. It will send details about the incident to emergency services for you. In addition, owners will get free access for five years to Hyundai's Live Services, which offers sat-nav, along with local charging station, weather, traffic and parking details.

The three models will have a new front bumper design while the LED head and taillights have been overhauled to make them more visible at night. Hyundai has also refreshed the interiors with more trim and seat fabric options. Heating, ventilation and AC have touch controls, and the console display (which is standard on the electric model) has new mood lighting.

The cars offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while you'll be able to customize widgets on the optional Audio Video Navigation infotainment system, which offers voice recognition in six languages. The Multi-Bluetooth function will let you connect two phones at the same time to play music from them through your car's audio system.

The latest EV includes one-pedal driving capability, which will let you stop the car by "simply holding onto the left paddle shift lever with often no need to engage the braking pedal," Hyundai said. The latest hybrid and plug-in models will be available (at least in Europe) in July, and the electric version will arrive there in September.