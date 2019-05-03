LA museum's sci-fi car exhibit includes HoloLens tours

Just how you experience the exhibit may be as important as what's there. Microsoft is playing a big role in the exhibit, and you'll have the chance to don a HoloLens headset for mixed reality tours of the DeLorean and Warthog. It's a shameless plug for Microsoft's technology, of course, but it promises a more engaging experience than staring and snapping the occasional photo.

There's an opening reception for the exhibit on May 4th at 7PM local time if you're willing to spend $75 per ticket. You don't have to rush, though -- the display will run until March 15th, 2020. Either way, it might be worth going if you have even the slightest fascination with sci-fi cars. It's a chance not just to say you've seen some iconic rides, but to see how the designs have evolved over the decades. You can check out 17 of the cars in the gallery below.