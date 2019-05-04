One of the most popular areas in 'Fortnite' is no more

The event also resurrected some gear. Players got to jump into the newly opened vault and chip away until one of Fortnite's numerous "vaulted" (read: removed) games was unlocked and brought back to the game -- in this case, the notorious drum gun. Epic has vowed that this won't be part of Fortnite World Cup play this weekend, but this could easily shake up everyday gaming.

The change underscores Epic's habit of constantly tweaking mechanics in a bid to keep the game fresh and sustain its gigantic player base. This change is more dramatic than most, though, and it suggests that Epic was willing to take a significant risk if it kept players coming back.