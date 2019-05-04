OnePlus explains the 7's lack of a water resistance rating

An accompanying video also claimed that water resistance ratings "cost you money," and showed a OnePlus 7 model being dunked in a bucket as 'proof' of its ability to survive immersion.

Pei didn't rule out IP ratings in the future, and didn't want customers to try submerging their own phones.

Whether or not this persuades anyone is another story. It doesn't necessarily cost the buyer money to get an IP rating -- it's up to the company to decide how that cost affects profits. And IP ratings can be particularly important if you're a fan of the outdoors. They give you an at-a-glance understanding of whether or not a phone will survive your excursions, helping you make informed purchases. Although the absence of an IP rating doesn't necessarily mean a phone is fragile, it won't be very reassuring.