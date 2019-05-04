Tesla warns employees against leaking info

The EV maker pointed to a few examples, such as workers who posted production numbers and even an internal meeting's phone number on social networks.

Corporate missives discouraging leaks aren't new. Apple in particular is well-known for warning staff of the consequences of leaking. For Tesla, though, there's a certain sense of urgency to warnings like this. The company is dealing with financial headwinds, and there's little doubt that the bevy of leaks affects the spending habits of both customers and investors. A successful effort to curb leaks wouldn't guarantee success, but it would reduce the number of unexpected factors playing havoc with Tesla's bottom line.