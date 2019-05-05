Show More Results

Image credit: Rick_Jo via Getty Images
Holographic tech could be key to future quantum computers

You could use light pulses to encrypt data.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
31m ago in Personal Computing
Rick_Jo via Getty Images

A breakthrough in studying light might just be the ticket to the future of quantum computing. Researchers at EPFL have found a way to determine how light behaves beyond the limitations of wavelengths, opening the door to encoding quantum data in a sci-fi style holographic light pattern. The team took advantage of the quantum nature of the interaction between electrons and light to separate beams in terms energy, not space -- that let them use light pulses to encrypt info on the electron wave and map it with a speedy electron microscope.

Existing techniques for both studying light and extracting 3D info are inherently limited by the size of wavelengths. This allows a considerably higher resolution that can even include holographic movies of fast-moving objects.

The approach is still very early and might not reach quantum computers for a long time. However, it does hint at a future where you could have secure yet small quantum processors. Existing quantum computers tend to be giant, room-sized affairs -- there's no guarantee EPFL's design will lead to something that fits on your desk or in your pocket, but it's a step in the right direction.

