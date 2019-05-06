Tell Alexa to set a routine for sunrise instead of a specific time

Other routine options will arrive over the coming weeks, including the ability to time them to sunrises and sunsets. If you've linked your Gmail or Outlook account to Alexa, you can add email updates to routines. For instance, you can set up a command that prompts Alexa to send you an email with information including the number of new emails in your inbox. Another option offers people with Cloud Cam or Logitech smart home camera subscriptions to set up routines linked to person notification. As such, Alexa might make an announcement or turn on a light when someone arrives in the camera's field of view.

You also have more options to include Alexa skills within routines, namely that you can trigger them as the last action. An example Amazon suggests is that when you say good night to the voice assistant, it could turn off your lights and activate your preferred sleep sounds skill.