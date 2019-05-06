Apple's first iPhone game in over a decade stars Warren Buffett

The title is credited to "Wildlife Designs" in the App Store, but the splash screen and the game's terms make it clear that Apple is directly responsible.

That makes the app something of a milestone. As MacRumors noted, it's the first game Apple has released since 2008, when it created an iPhone-friendly version of its iPod title Texas Hold'em. No, this doesn't herald a return to regular in-house game development at Apple. However, it does show that Apple is willing to commit to the bit -- even if knows it's not about to produce a mobile gaming classic in the process.