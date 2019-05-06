Microsoft Edge is getting an Internet Explorer mode

Additionally, Microsoft is adding three levels of privacy control to the browser: Unrestricted, balanced and strict. They're all pretty self-explanatory -- the company says it'll affect how companies can track your activity across the web. That'll be a good option for anyone looking for a bit more security without only using a restricted "InPrivate window."

Edge is also getting an upgrade for one of its more innovative features: the ability to quickly set aside, and re-load, a window full of tabs. "Collections" will let you share those pages with others, as well as export them for safekeeping. It can create a new Word document, complete with the proper source references, or compile a list of links into an Excel spreadsheet. Collections could be a useful tool for students and researchers (not to mention reporters), who often have to juggle dozens of tabs at once.

Microsoft hasn't announced a release date for its Chromium-powered Edge release, but based on the company's history, I'd bet on it landing with the fall Windows update. And if you want to test it out now, you can snag a preview on the Edge insider site.