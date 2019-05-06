Microsoft wants to secure elections and political campaigns

Additionally, the company is launching Microsoft 365 for Campaigns, aiming to do for political operations what it's already doing for businesses, by bundling Windows, Office 365 and security offerings. When it launches in June, it'll be geared towards those running for federal office. Microsoft claims it'll be affordable, naturally, and "preconfigured to optimize for the unique operating environments campaigns face."

If any of this sounds familiar, that's because it's an evolution of AccountGuard, a service Microsoft announced last year for national attack warnings and threat detection. While it's a bit strange to hear Microsoft diving so deeply into election security, it makes sense when you think about next year's US presidential election. Information security was a major dilemma in 2016, thanks to incidents like Russia's widespread hacking. You can bet there will be plenty of political campaigns will be willing to spend whatever it takes to feel a bit safer.