Microsoft's Fluid Framework is a new take on document collaboration 

Key features of Fluid Framework will include the ability to create and break apart documents into easily sharable components on web and desktop apps, as well as co-authoring at speeds we've never seen before. It'll also take advantage of intelligent agents, Microsoft's name for AI assistants that can work alongside you, doing things like translating phrases, or suggesting photos. (Yes, they sound a bit like Clippy in steroids, but maybe his time has finally come?)

Microsoft plans to launch a software development kit for Fluid Framework later this year, which will give devs the chance to dig into it. Additionally, you can expect to see Microsoft 365 experiences using the technology later this year.