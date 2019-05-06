The Morning After: The Oculus Rift S, reviewed

Welcome back. Ahead of this Monday morning, you might have missed our attempts to bake a pickle-infused sweet treat (science!), as well as the fact that one of the most popular areas in Fortnite is no more. We also give guidance on which smart doorbells are worth your time.
Sponsored Links
Making a pickle-infused cake, for science
Foam this, foam that. At restaurants and bars alike over the last few years, you've probably seen seemingly random ingredients transformed into fluffy clouds of decorative.. something, thanks to the whipping siphon. But what's going on inside the darn thing, and can anyone use it? Megan Giller explores the wonderful world of whipping siphons, pickles and desserts dressed as eggs.
'Madden 19' championship finale breaks series viewing records
EA's Madden esports ambitions appear to have borne fruit. The Madden NFL 19 Bowl, the final match in the Championship Series, broke franchise viewing records to become the most-viewed event in Madden's history. The simultaneous audience topped out at 97,000 viewers, or 650 percent more than for the 2018 finale, while total view count jumped a whopping 850 percent to 2.5 million.
One of the most popular areas in 'Fortnite' is no more
As much as Epic might like to mess with Fortnite's environment, Tilted Towers has remained sacrosanct. It's where you go if you're determined to score good loot quickly (or are just itching for a fight). However, you'll have to say goodbye. After a weeks-long in-game vault event, Tilted Towers is gone.
Oculus Rift S review: Just another tethered VR headset
The Rift S isn't a huge upgrade over the original Rift, but it brings Oculus' desktop VR into the modern era. Devindra Hardawar says its built-in tracking works well, and the displays look much better than before. But if you were expecting something truly next-generation from Oculus, you're better off looking at the Quest.
But wait, there's more...
- OnePlus explains the 7's lack of a water resistance rating
- This week in tech history: Microsoft announces its first 'real' laptop
- Ask Engadget: Which smart doorbell should I buy?
- Hitting the Books: Ever wonder how audio sampling works?
The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.
Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.
Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.