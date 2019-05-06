Show More Results

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
Twitter lets you add GIFs to retweets

You can also include up to four photos or a video.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
44m ago in Internet
As of today, Twitter users can include GIFs in their retweets. Users can also include up to four photos or a video. The update is rolling out on iOS, Android and mobile.twitter.com, and accounts like @GameOfThrones and @NASA are already putting it to the test. It's a function many Twitter users have called for and just one of several recent changes the platform has made.

Adding GIFs to the original retweet layout caused some visual clutter, so Twitter's design team came up with a new layout that includes a condensed inner Tweet that gives more context. Twitter hopes that will make it easy to tell who's tweeting versus retweeting.

"The most exciting part of this project was that we were working on a feature that many people asked for," the company wrote. As part of its announcement, Twitter shared several posts by users who previously asked for the function. So, in addition to a new feature, this could be an attempt to prove that Twitter actually listens to its users. That will be especially important as it develops more sweeping changes.

