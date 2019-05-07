'Apex Legends' is coming to mobile devices

The game will also come to China, echoing another Epic strategy.

EA might need the expansion. It revealed that its year-over-year profits dipped sharply in the first quarter of 2019 despite Apex's debut. That's not completely surprising. While EA's other big game of the season (Anthem) did sell well early on, it didn't really meet the company's expectations. Apex may have to pick up some of the financial slack, at least until other big games arrive.