Indie hit 'Dead Cells' is coming to mobile this summer

It'll land on iOS first and Android later.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
43m ago in Art
You'll soon get to hack and slash your way through the ever-changing castle of Dead Cells on mobile. Motion Twin's roguelike 'Metroidvania' hit is coming to iOS this summer and Android later. It arrived on consoles last August after a spell in early access on Steam.

The interface is being revamped for mobile. You'll be able to customize the size and position of the controls and swipe to dodge attacks -- that should prove useful in your attempts to avoid permadeath, and the resulting lost progress and items. You'll have some other touch control options too. In addition, it'll have MFi external controller support, as well as an auto-hit mode and support for 11 languages. Dead Cells will cost $9.99/€9.99 on iOS.

